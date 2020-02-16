|
|
WILSON, James "Jim" Age 70, of Middletown, Ohio passed away on Thursday February 13, 2020. James was born July 3, 1949 to his late parents Elmer and Minta Wilson. He was also preceded in death by his brothers John Wilson and Joseph Wilson. Jim is survived by sisters Lois (Ken) Burnett and Judy Heinlein, numerous nieces and nephews and good friends. Jim was a proud Marine that served in the Vietnam War. He also loved playing golf, fishing, and hunting, and collecting antique guns. Jim retired from Lebanon Correctional Institution after 30 years of employment. He was a very kind man who liked doing for others and will be greatly missed. Funeral service will be at 1 pm on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at Breitenbach-Anderson Funeral Home. Visitation from 11 am until the time of service on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at the funeral home. Burial to follow at Fairview Cemetery in Gratis, OH. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.andersonfunerals-breitenbach.com for the Wilson family.
Published in Journal-News on Feb. 16, 2020