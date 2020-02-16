Home

POWERED BY

Services
Breitenbach Anderson Funeral Homes
517 South Sutphin Street
Middletown, OH 45044
(513) 423-9443
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
11:00 AM
Breitenbach Anderson Funeral Homes
517 South Sutphin Street
Middletown, OH 45044
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
1:00 PM
Breitenbach Anderson Funeral Homes
517 South Sutphin Street
Middletown, OH 45044
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James WILSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James WILSON


1949 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James WILSON Obituary
WILSON, James "Jim" Age 70, of Middletown, Ohio passed away on Thursday February 13, 2020. James was born July 3, 1949 to his late parents Elmer and Minta Wilson. He was also preceded in death by his brothers John Wilson and Joseph Wilson. Jim is survived by sisters Lois (Ken) Burnett and Judy Heinlein, numerous nieces and nephews and good friends. Jim was a proud Marine that served in the Vietnam War. He also loved playing golf, fishing, and hunting, and collecting antique guns. Jim retired from Lebanon Correctional Institution after 30 years of employment. He was a very kind man who liked doing for others and will be greatly missed. Funeral service will be at 1 pm on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at Breitenbach-Anderson Funeral Home. Visitation from 11 am until the time of service on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at the funeral home. Burial to follow at Fairview Cemetery in Gratis, OH. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.andersonfunerals-breitenbach.com for the Wilson family.
Published in Journal-News on Feb. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -