WILSON, James A. 98 of Springfield passed away April 18, 2020 in Forest Glen. He was born in Wolf River Township, Wisconsin, the son of the late George and Sara Wilson. He was a graduate of White Lake High School. In his spare time he enjoyed bowling. He retired from the US Navy with 27 years of service as an ENCM. He then transferred to the Navy Reserve. James then went to work for the US Postal Service as a letter carrier. He was preceded in death by his wife Alice L. Whittington Wilson; son Michael James Wilson; sister-in-law's Shirley and Cora Mae Wilson; and brother-in-law Richard Detrick. Survivors include his brothers Lawrence E. (Isle) Wilson, Leonard L. Wilson and Ronald V. (Deanna) Wilson; sisters Deborah Horseman and Vivian G. Detrick; many nieces and nephews. Due to COVID19 private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Burial will take place in Greenlawn Cemetery, South Charleston. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.richardsraffanddunbar.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on Apr. 22, 2020