Home

POWERED BY

Services
Richards, Raff & Dunbar Memorial Home
838 East High Street
Springfield, OH 45505
(937) 325-1564
Resources
More Obituaries for James WILSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James WILSON

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James WILSON Obituary
WILSON, James A. 98 of Springfield passed away April 18, 2020 in Forest Glen. He was born in Wolf River Township, Wisconsin, the son of the late George and Sara Wilson. He was a graduate of White Lake High School. In his spare time he enjoyed bowling. He retired from the US Navy with 27 years of service as an ENCM. He then transferred to the Navy Reserve. James then went to work for the US Postal Service as a letter carrier. He was preceded in death by his wife Alice L. Whittington Wilson; son Michael James Wilson; sister-in-law's Shirley and Cora Mae Wilson; and brother-in-law Richard Detrick. Survivors include his brothers Lawrence E. (Isle) Wilson, Leonard L. Wilson and Ronald V. (Deanna) Wilson; sisters Deborah Horseman and Vivian G. Detrick; many nieces and nephews. Due to COVID19 private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Burial will take place in Greenlawn Cemetery, South Charleston. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.richardsraffanddunbar.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on Apr. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -