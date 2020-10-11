1/1
James WILSON Sr.
WILSON, Sr., James B. Age 87 passed away peacefully October 4, 2020, at the Dayton VA. He resided in Dayton for over 60 years. He was a U.S. Army Veteran who served in the Korean War. He has been a member of Bethesda Temple Apostolic Church since 1986. He is preceded in death by his wife Shirley Wilson of 64 years, his parents and five siblings. He leaves to cherish precious memories, his son James B. Wilson, Jr. (Sandra); daughter, Elizabeth Wilson-Hicks (Jonathan); three grandchildren; two sisters and a host of great-grandchildren; great-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and friends. Walk-through Viewing 11 A.M. to 12 P.M., Tuesday, October 13, 2020, at H. H. Roberts, 38 S. Gettysburg Ave. Private Family Services. Interment, Dayton National Cemetery. HHRoberts.com

Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
