James WINHOVEN Sr.
WINHOVEN, Sr., James M. Died on Monday, June 8th, 2020. He was a loving husband, father & grandfather. He was preceded in death by his parents, John & Shirley Winhoven, and his daughter, Sherry L. McDonald. He was survived by his wife, Linda K. Winhoven, and his son, James M. Winhoven Jr., his grandchildren, Megan Myers, Rodney Myers, Christopher Downs, Sierra Downs, Jordan Baldwin, Memphis Byrge. We all love and will miss him.

Published in Dayton Daily News on Jun. 16, 2020.
