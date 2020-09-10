1/
James WOESTE
1923 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
WOESTE, James W. Age 97, passed away Saturday, September 5, 2020. He was born on August 15, 1923, in Dayton, OH, to the late William and Ottilia Woeste. He graduated from University of Dayton in Chemical Engineering. James proudly served our country in the US Army. He later retired from General Motors and was a volunteer Firefighter for over 50 years for Butler Township. He was a long-time member of St. Rita Catholic Church. James is preceded in death by his loving wife, Jean A. (Robison) Woeste; daughter-in-law, Tammy Woeste; son-in-law, Mike Randall; son-in-law, Don Koverman. He is survived by his 9 children; daughters, Jane Leach (Bob), Pat Koverman, Peggy Randall, Mary Beth Woeste, Susie Westendorf (Tom), Cecilia Hess (David), Roberta Woeste; sons, Bill Woeste, Dan Woeste; 21 grandchildren & 29 great-grandchildren; sister, Martha Woeste. Due to COVID-19, the family's wishes are to have private services. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Hospice of Dayton in James's honor. Online memories and condolences may be left for the family at www.bakerhazelsnider.com. Arrangements entrusted by Baker Hazel & Snider Funeral Home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home
5555 Philadelphia Drive
Dayton, OH 45415
(937) 274-1151
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved