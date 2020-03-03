Home

Thomas Funeral Home
4520 Salem Avenue
Dayton, OH 45416
937-274-8777
James WOODS Sr.

James WOODS Sr. Obituary
WOODS Sr., James Lee Age 75, of Dayton, departed this life on Friday, February 28, 2020. Funeral services will be held 12:00 p.m., THURSDAY, March 5, 2020 at VALLEY PEACE MBC, 4201 W. Hillcrest Ave., with Pastor Jackie Robinson, officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to service. Interment: Dayton National Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Thomas Funeral Home, 4520 Salem Ave. On-line condolences may also be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 3, 2020
