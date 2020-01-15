|
WROOT, James Of Hamilton, Ohio passed away January 12, 2020. He was born February 27, 1933 in Springdale, Ohio, The son of George R. Wroot and Edith (Bechtol) Wroot. He was educated in the Hamilton Public Schools and graduated in 1951 from Hamilton High School. James was a veteran of the U.S. Navy during the Korean Conflict. He sailed on the U.S.S. Sustain Weather Ship. He was a retired bricklayer and also retired from Star Bank. On February 18, 1977 he married Beatrice (Spence) Smith in Hamilton, Ohio. He is survived by his wife, Beatrice Wroot, one daughter, Melissa A. (Danny) Price, one stepson, Michael W. (Amy) Smith, one step-grandson, Jacob Michael Smith, and three granddaughters, Codi, Nicole and Sarah Jackson and numerous great-grandchildren. James is preceded in death by his parents, son, James T. (Annette) Wroot, brother, George R. (Roberta) Wroot, sisters, Shirley (Herold) Theiss and Pamela Pater. James loved to tinker around his home. An 11:00 am graveside service will be held Thursday, January 16, 2020 at St. Mary Cemetery 4030 Pleasant Avenue, Hamilton, Ohio 45015. In lieu of flowers please send donations to the , 1010 Eaton Avenue, Hamilton, Ohio 45013. To send condolences visit www.paulyoungfuneralhome.com
Published in Journal-News on Jan. 15, 2020