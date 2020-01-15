Home

POWERED BY

Services
Paul R. Young Funeral Homes-Hamilton
3950 Pleasant
Hamilton, OH 45015
513-863-7077
Graveside service
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Mary Cemetery
4030 Pleasant Avenue
Hamilton, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James WROOT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James WROOT


1933 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James WROOT Obituary
WROOT, James Of Hamilton, Ohio passed away January 12, 2020. He was born February 27, 1933 in Springdale, Ohio, The son of George R. Wroot and Edith (Bechtol) Wroot. He was educated in the Hamilton Public Schools and graduated in 1951 from Hamilton High School. James was a veteran of the U.S. Navy during the Korean Conflict. He sailed on the U.S.S. Sustain Weather Ship. He was a retired bricklayer and also retired from Star Bank. On February 18, 1977 he married Beatrice (Spence) Smith in Hamilton, Ohio. He is survived by his wife, Beatrice Wroot, one daughter, Melissa A. (Danny) Price, one stepson, Michael W. (Amy) Smith, one step-grandson, Jacob Michael Smith, and three granddaughters, Codi, Nicole and Sarah Jackson and numerous great-grandchildren. James is preceded in death by his parents, son, James T. (Annette) Wroot, brother, George R. (Roberta) Wroot, sisters, Shirley (Herold) Theiss and Pamela Pater. James loved to tinker around his home. An 11:00 am graveside service will be held Thursday, January 16, 2020 at St. Mary Cemetery 4030 Pleasant Avenue, Hamilton, Ohio 45015. In lieu of flowers please send donations to the , 1010 Eaton Avenue, Hamilton, Ohio 45013. To send condolences visit www.paulyoungfuneralhome.com
Published in Journal-News on Jan. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Paul R. Young Funeral Homes-Hamilton
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -