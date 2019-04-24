Home

YATES, James "Dutch" Age 76 of Riverside, passed away on Wednesday, April 17th, 2019. Dutch was born on November 16th, 1942 to the late John "Jake" Yates and Evelyn Yates (Powell). Dutch was proceeded in death by sister, Judy, brothers, Butch and Dennis; and son, Jeff. As well as very recently, brother, Larry "Head" Yates. He is survived by his sons Jake, James "Cricket", Dwayne; daughters Candi, and Tracey; grandchildren, Jaykob, Codey, Olivia, Jordin, Myranda, and more. As well as many other dear friends and family, including Chico Burns. Dutch loved Harley Davidson Motorcycles, camping, finding a great deal, and singing Karaoke. Dutch will be greatly missed. Visitation will be held on Wednesday April 24th, 2019 from 6 pm to 7 pm at Newcomer North Chapel (4104 Needmore Rd., Dayton, OH 45424). A Memorial Service will begin at 7 pm. Please visit www.newcomerdayton.com to leave a memory in the family guest book.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 24, 2019
