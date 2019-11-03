|
YOHE II, James P. 26, of Springfield, died unexpectedly on Wednesday, October 30, 2019. He was born on June 19, 1993 in Springfield, Ohio. James was a graduate of Springfield High School and he was employed at Rally's on Main St. Survivors include his mother, Penny Knipp; sister, Tysa (Herb) Finch, Jr; brothers, Geno (Robin) Knipp and Pat Burk, Jr. grandma, Pat Bowen; nieces and nephews, Brittany, Phelisha, Savannah, Isaiah, Brandon, Jeremiah; aunts, Pam, Nancy, Bobbie Jo, Missy; uncle, Sonny; and several cousins. He was preceded in death by his father, James P. Yohe I. Friends may visit with the family from 4-6 pm Wednesday in the JONES - KENNEY - ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Funeral services will begin at 6:00 pm with Pastor Rick Clos officiating. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on Nov. 3, 2019