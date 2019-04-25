Home

YOON, James H. "Jimmy" Age 79, of New Weston and formerly of Dayton passed away at 8:37 PM on Monday, April 22, 2019, at his residence. James was born April 29, 1939, in Seoul, South Korea. James is survived by his wife of 49 years, Patricia S. (Tate) Yoon whom he married September 20, 1969; sons & daughters-in-law, Eric & Christine Yoon of Springboro and Michael & Jody Yoon of Germantown; daughters & son-in-law, Tobi & Jon Wells of Kettering and Beth Schulte of Union; and grandchildren, Taylor Wells, Maddie Yoon and Matt Yoon. James was preceded in death by his parents in Seoul; and a brother, Ji Young Yoon. James retired from NCR in Dayton where he was a system analyst. He was an avid golfer. A celebration of James's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family request contributions be made to State of the Heart Care in Greenville. Arrangements are under the direction of Zechar Bailey Funeral Home in Greenville. Condolences for the family may be expressed through www.zecharbailey.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 25, 2019
