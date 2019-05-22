Home

POWERED BY

Services
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3380 Dayton Xenia Road
Beavercreek, OH 45432
937-429-4700
Resources
More Obituaries for James YOUNG
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James YOUNG

Obituary Condolences Flowers

James YOUNG Obituary
YOUNG, James Robert "Bob" 73, of Beavercreek, passed away on May 19, 2019 at Hospice of Cincinnati. He was born on August 26, 1945 to Harry and Gladys Young in Crumpler, WV. Bob worked for 38 years as an Engineer for Delco Moraine. On December 20, 1969, he married Karen Payton Young. They raised 2 sons. He was a member of Miami Valley Trails and enjoyed bicycling and aviation. Bob is survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Karen; children, Gregory (wife, Ahdra, children: Athanasius and Tseraphine) of Columbus, OH and Christopher (wife, Sara, children: Thomas, James and Iris) of Loveland, OH; sisters, Bonnie Angove of Bluefield, VA and Rose Mary Keys (husband, Bobby) of Crumpler, WV; and many other loving family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Harry and Gladys Young, Jr.; and sister, Joan McClung. Visitation will be held Thursday, May 23, 2019, from 5:00 to 8:00 pm at Newcomer Centerville Chapel (820 Miamisburg-Centerville Rd. Dayton, OH 45459). Funeral services will be held on Friday, May 24, 2019, 10:00 am at the Newcomer Beavercreek Chapel (3380 Dayton-Xenia Rd. Beavercreek, OH 45432). Interment will immediately follow at Ferncliff Cemetery in Springfield, OH. Memorials are suggested to the Greene County Parks and Trails (575 Ledbetter Rd. Xenia, OH 45385). To leave a special message for the family online, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now