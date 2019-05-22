YOUNG, James Robert "Bob" 73, of Beavercreek, passed away on May 19, 2019 at Hospice of Cincinnati. He was born on August 26, 1945 to Harry and Gladys Young in Crumpler, WV. Bob worked for 38 years as an Engineer for Delco Moraine. On December 20, 1969, he married Karen Payton Young. They raised 2 sons. He was a member of Miami Valley Trails and enjoyed bicycling and aviation. Bob is survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Karen; children, Gregory (wife, Ahdra, children: Athanasius and Tseraphine) of Columbus, OH and Christopher (wife, Sara, children: Thomas, James and Iris) of Loveland, OH; sisters, Bonnie Angove of Bluefield, VA and Rose Mary Keys (husband, Bobby) of Crumpler, WV; and many other loving family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Harry and Gladys Young, Jr.; and sister, Joan McClung. Visitation will be held Thursday, May 23, 2019, from 5:00 to 8:00 pm at Newcomer Centerville Chapel (820 Miamisburg-Centerville Rd. Dayton, OH 45459). Funeral services will be held on Friday, May 24, 2019, 10:00 am at the Newcomer Beavercreek Chapel (3380 Dayton-Xenia Rd. Beavercreek, OH 45432). Interment will immediately follow at Ferncliff Cemetery in Springfield, OH. Memorials are suggested to the Greene County Parks and Trails (575 Ledbetter Rd. Xenia, OH 45385). To leave a special message for the family online, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com. Published in Dayton Daily News on May 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary