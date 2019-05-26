|
YOUNG, James R. Age 82, of Urbana, formerly of Dayton, passed away on Thursday, May 23, 2019. James was born on June 15, 1936 in Gordon, WV to Thornton and Louise (Peters) Young. He was a member of the Air National Guard of Springfield and Owner/Operator of Young's Paint and Decorating. James was a Civil War buff who enjoyed reading and Cincinnati's "Big Red Machine" baseball. He loved to golf, fish, and play poker. James was preceded in death by his parents and loving wife, Janice Young (1975). He is survived by children, Cindy Comperchio, Jennifer (Jeff) McCormack; grandchildren, Meghan, Andrew, Jared, Emily, Josh, and Jessica; uncle, "Kay" Peters. Graveside Service will be held 11:00am, Tuesday, May 28th at Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please consider donating to , 501 St. Jude Pl, Memphis, TN 38105-9959. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.routsong.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 26, 2019