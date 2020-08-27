1/1
James YOUNG Sr.
YOUNG, Sr., James Age 89, of Dayton, departed Aug 21, 2020. Born in Bolivar, TN. A member of Christian MB Church (Chairman of Deacons & Trustees), Army Veteran and a Self-Employed Contractor. Preceded in death by wives, Callie Young of 50 years and Johnnie Young; 7 siblings. Survived by 2 daughters, Angylin Young-Singleton, Sharon Young-Russell; 1 son, David Young; other relatives and friends. Visitation 10-10:45am, Saturday, Aug 29, 2020, at Christian MB Church, 301 Liscum Dr. Family Celebration Service to follow at 11am with Pastor Michael Peterson officiating. Interment Dayton National Cemetery. HHRoberts.com

Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
