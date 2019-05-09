|
|
HIGGINS (Sharp), Jami Nicole On May 3, Jami Nicole Sharp Higgins (born March 11, 1976) died unexpectedly in her home due to complications from epilepsy. A world without Jami is unthinkable, but the world with her in it was unforgettable. She is survived by her loving family: husband Michael Higgins; mother Peggy Sharp; father Don (Pat) Sharp; sisters Katie (Jason) Sharp and Stacey (Jarrod) Patterson; brother Phillip (Lisa) Sharp; plus aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, and many other cherished family members. Jami was preceded in death by her grandparents Paul and Phyllis Zinsmeister and Robert and Anna Sharp.Services will be held at Rose Hill Funeral Home in Hamilton. Visitation will be on Thursday, May 9 from 5-8 PM and Friday, May 10 from 11 AM-12PM. Funeral will follow Friday's visitation. A full tribute to Jami is available on Rose Hill's website. The family welcomes flowers or donations made in Jami's honor to Ohio Alleycat Resource. www.rosehillfunerals.com
Published in Journal-News on May 9, 2019