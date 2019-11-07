|
MURRAY-CROWELL, Jamie L. 48 of Jackson, Missouri died Sunday, October 13, 2019. At Saint Francis Medical Center. She was born April 20, 1971, to Bill Murray and Debbie Morgan. In Springfield, Ohio, where she grew up on a horse farm and absolutely loved riding and showing horses. She won hundreds of trophies and ribbons due to her riding ability. She and Bill Crowell were married July 10, 1993 at Columbia, Missouri. She was a graduate of Northwestern High School in Springfield where she was in track, cheerleading, choir, and cross country. She broke three school records in track where she still holds the long jump record 30 years later. She received a bachelor's degree in Health and Education from Union University in Jackson, Tennessee. She worked at Fitness Plus in Saint Frances Medical Center as an activity director, personal trainer and aerobics instructor. She had also been a teacher, cheerleading and track coach at Eagle Ridge Christian School. Jamie loved to roller skate, dance, travel, the beach and sunshine. Jamie loved Jesus! She was a member of Fruitland Community Church. She had been on mission trips to El Salvador and was on the team that helped start Cape County Cowboy Church. She was also involved in clown ministry. Jamie loved people! She was always trying to be helpful and encouraging to others. She loved to make others happy and had a way sensing their needs. That was never more evident than when she was at Cancer Treatment Center in Chicago. She was always encouraging to other patients and prayed with them and for them. Even while she was going through her battle, she always had the most beautiful smile on her face and was constantly trying to help anyone she could. She inspired a lot of people through her faith, strength and courage. She was a wonderful wife and loved her two sons, Cody and Bryan, with everything she had. Survivors include her husband, Bill Crowell and sons, Cody and Bryan of Jackson; father and step-mother, Bill (Donna) Murray of Springfield; mother and step-father, Debbie (Larry) Zorn of Springfield; and sister, Lorianne (David) Drum of Lancaster, Ohio. She was preceded in death by her sister, Joyce Elaine Murray. A Memorial Service will begin at 11:00 AM at Harmony Missionary Baptist Church, 2808 Derr Road, Springfield with Pastor Brandon Williams officiating.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Nov. 7, 2019