Richards, Raff & Dunbar Memorial Home
838 East High Street
Springfield, OH 45505
(937) 325-1564
JAN ARMSTRONG Obituary
ARMSTRONG, Jan S. 59, of Springfield passed away Tuesday, February 18, 2020 after a very brief illness. She was born July 13, 1960 in Springfield the daughter of Robert E. and Patricia (Oler) Sumpter. Jan lived in Urbana most of her younger years and graduated from Urbana High School in 1978. She had been employed by Sears, Tech II and retired from O'Cedar. Jan loved her dogs and cats and was active on-line with other pet lovers. She is survived by her husband of 27 years, Robin J. Smith; her mother Pat; two step children Erin (Rex) Mobley and Michael (Sarah) Smith; four brothers James Sumpter, Jon Sumpter, Joel (Rachel) Sumpter and John Temple; six grandchildren; two great grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her father; brother Jeff Sumpter and sister-in-law Tammy Sumpter. A memorial gathering will be Monday from 1 3 PM. in RICHARDS, RAFF & DUNBAR MEMORIAL HOME. Remembrances by family and friends will be at 2:45 PM. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.richardsraffanddunbar.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on Feb. 23, 2020
