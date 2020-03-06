|
BANDURA, Jan "Janet" Was born July 26, 1940 in Dayton, OH, to George Lapois (Gyori Lapos) and Jennie (Jolan Banki) Lapois, who predeceased her. Jan passed away February 29, 2020 at age 79. Jan was preceded in death by her husband/lover/bestest friend, Nicholas W. Bandura, Jr., in 2004, after 43 years of a fun, loving and wonderful marriage, her sister and best friend, Martha (Marty) Koronich, who died in 2011 at too-young of an age, and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, brothers-in-law and sister-in-law. Jan is survived by her loving son and caretaker, Nick Bandura (Robin), together with numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, two great nieces, a great-aunt, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law and friends. Jan was a 1958 graduate of Roosevelt High School and later Miami Jacobs Business College. Jan was a legal secretary for forty years at a job she dearly loved. Jan was a member of the Magyar Club of Dayton and Queen of Martyrs Catholic Church. She had a deep love of dogs and had many throughout her life. She supported many local and national animal rescue organizations. In 1981 Jan was diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis, which had a huge and negative impact on her life. Jan donated her body to the Wright State University Boonshoft School of Medicine Anatomical Gift Program. A Memorial Mass will be held at 10am, Saturday March 21 at Queen of Martyrs Catholic Church, 4134 Cedar Ridge Rd. Dayton. You can enter lot from Dixie Dr. A luncheon/Celebration of Life will follow at McAuley Hall in front of the church.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 6, 2020