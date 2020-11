78, of Springfield, passed away November 5, 2020, in her home. She was born July 30, 1942, in Ironton, Ohio, daughter of the late Herschel andEdith (Marshall) Thompson. Jan was a teacher for Springfield City Schools for many years. Survivors include her sons, Wayne (Terese) Baughman and Herschel Baughman; grandchildren, Tyler (Haley), Kelsea,Herschel Jr. (Taylor), and Stone; great-grandchildren, Grayson, Gabe, Jaxon, Herschel III, Leo, and Charlotte. Visitation will be held from 6-8 pm Wednesday in the. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com