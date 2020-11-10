1/1
Jan BAUGHMAN
1942 - 2020
{ "" }
BAUGHMAN, Jan A.

78, of Springfield, passed away November 5, 2020, in her home. She was born July 30, 1942, in Ironton, Ohio, daughter of the late Herschel and

Edith (Marshall) Thompson. Jan was a teacher for Springfield City Schools for many years. Survivors include her sons, Wayne (Terese) Baughman and Herschel Baughman; grandchildren, Tyler (Haley), Kelsea,

Herschel Jr. (Taylor), and Stone; great-grandchildren, Grayson, Gabe, Jaxon, Herschel III, Leo, and Charlotte. Visitation will be held from 6-8 pm Wednesday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

Published in Springfield News Sun on Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
11
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home
1002 East High Street
Springfield, OH 45505
(937) 325-7353
