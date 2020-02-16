|
TIMMERMANS, Jan Johan Age 77 of Kettering, passed away Wednesday, February 12, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife, Pamela Sue Timmermans. Survivors include sons, Joshua Noble Timmermans and Benjamin Jan (Amanda) Timmermans; a daughter Courtney Lauren Timmermans; 2 brothers, Jeffrey Robinson and Steven Robinson; 2 grandchildren, Brooke and Rowan Timmermans; a brother Johan Timmermans; and a sister, Annetta Timmermans. At the early age of 25, having just won his third title as International Hair Design Champion, Jan immigrated to the United States from the Netherlands to further pursue his hairstyling career. Upon arriving in America, Jan's career flourished when he took on the role of Lead Educator at Chicago Illinois' Pivot Point International. During tenure at Pivot Point, Jan would meet his future wife Pamela Timmermans. Shortly after they married, Jan and Pamela uprooted from Chicago, and moved South to Pam's home town of Dayton, Ohio. Upon arriving in Dayton in 1972, Jan set out to make an impact on the Dayton business scene through his dynamic approach to hair design and educational ventures. Over his forty-nine years of business in the Dayton region, Jan established four highly respected beauty salons, as well as envisioned and developed the Charles of Stephan School of Beauty Culture. Jan's pursuit of excellence within the beauty industry single handedly established Dayton, Ohio as an international destination for fashion trends and innovation in high end hair design. Jan's focused approach to business enabled him to establish himself as a highly sought after employer in the Dayton region. Jan's work ethic, and passion for his craft, inspired each and every person he interacted and engaged with on a professional level. His devotion to mentoring his stylists motivated each of them to seek out, and achieve, superior levels of excellence within the beauty industry. After a rewarding, and dignified, sixty-three years of leading the beauty industry, forty nine years in the Dayton area, and nineteen fantastic years as owner and operator of Bellazio Salon and Day Spa, Jan settled into retirement in 2019. Jan's hobbies and interests? "What the sh*t" Jan's favorite things to do were: dancing with his staff, sharing a drink with those he loved, enjoying a nice dinner out with his family and hosting parties while mixing drinks at "THE BEST BAR IN DAYTON". Friends may call from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Friday, February 21, 2020 at the TOBIAS FUNERAL HOME - FAR HILLS CHAPEL. Funeral service 11:00 a.m. Saturday, February 22, 2020 at the funeral home. Condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 16, 2020