CALLICOAT (Clemans), Jane Kay 72, South Vienna, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on February 27, 2019 at the Madison House, London. She was born June 1, 1946 in London, Ohio to George and Maggie Bell (Binns) Clemans. Jane was a twin and one of five children. She graduated from Madison South and The Ohio State University. She worked at Kissell Mortgage, Springfield and retired from the Bureau with Children's Medical Handicaps, Columbus in 2007. Jane married Ronald Lester Callicoat on October 9, 1971. They had two boys, Ty and Troy. Jane and Ron loved their farm life including raising show cattle for their children and other youth to show at the Clark County Fair and other Ohio fairs. Jane was an active member at the Plattsburg United Church of Christ. She was a member of the Clark County Cattlemen Association. Her love for the OSU Buckeyes was unwavering! Jane also loved travelling with family and friends, including OSU Bowl games. What gave her the most joy over the past few decades was the time spent with her grandchildren. If it wasn't making waffles, it was going to Hot Head, watching pig shows, riding horses on rocky trails, walking around the farm, rocking, cuddling and reading favorite stories. They were her pride and joy. She is survived by her loving husband of 47 years, Ron; sons, Ty (Robyn) of South Vienna, OH and Troy (Natalie) of Dublin, OH; five grandchildren, Evan, Aaron, and Avery of South Vienna, OH and Blake and Vivian of Dublin, OH; and sisters, Mary Lou Clemans of Springfield, OH and Lori DeJournette of Pocahontas, AR. She also leaves behind several good friends to cherish her memory. She was preceded in death by her father and mother; sister, Carole and twin brother, George. Service will be held at Plattsburg United Church of Christ, 1715 S. Urbana Lisbon Rd. South Charleston, OH 45368, officiated by Pastor Jeff Woodroof, on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at 3pm. There will be a visitation from 1-3 pm prior to the services. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Plattsburg United Church of Christ. Published in Springfield News Sun on Mar. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary