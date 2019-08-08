|
COOLEY (Peters), Jane 69, of New Port Richey, Florida died July 16, 2019 in her residence. She was born August 25, 1949 in Springfield, Ohio to Phillip and Amelia (Watkins) Peters. As a child she was raised in South Charleston, Ohio and she graduated from Southeastern High School in Clark County Ohio. Jane raised her three children and lived in Cincinnati (Goshen), Ohio for many years while she worked at US Turbine/Rolls Royce (along with Planet Products). Jane had many interests and hobbies including taking cruises and traveling, along with being a talented hair stylist. She was a very spiritual person, and passionate about her work on a prayer line. Her love for her family was deep, especially her 5 grandchildren, and 3 great-grandchildren. Survivors include her husband of 39 years Ted Cooley, her three children and spouses Derrick Long of Wilmington, Ohio, Kimberly (Thomas) Balch of Columbia, TN, and Tod (Rebecca) Long of South Charleston, Ohio. She is also survived by three siblings Susan Ledford (Honduras), Jay Peters (Land O' Lakes, Florida), and Elaine Peters (California).
Published in Springfield News Sun on Aug. 8, 2019