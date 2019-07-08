CURRY, Jane Ellen Was born on February 15, 1953 in Kankakee, IL to Coy and Fleta (Creek) Lentz. She was 66 years old when she passed from this life on July 5, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her husband, Larry J. Curry, whom she married on November 10, 1972 in Bradley, IL. She is also survived by two sons, Jason D. Curry (wife Andrea) of San Jose, CA and Timothy J. Curry (wife Martha) of Franklin, IN. Also surviving are two grandsons, Titus P. Curry and Ezekiel V. Curry, both of Franklin, IN, one sister, Nancy Lentz of Fairborn, OH, and numerous cousins. Jane adored her husband, loved her family, cherished her brothers and sisters in Christ. She retired from Perdue University on May 1, 2013 after eighteen years. Above all, she was a Christian who dedicated her life to teaching others the Gospel of Christ. She loved being a preacher's wife, having home Bible studies and studies by telephone while she struggled with her cancer. Her passing is but a transition that she longed to make, and thought of it as going a "great adventure." She now awaits the crown of life which Lord has promised to those who love Him. (James 1:12) Funeral service will be conducted 10:00 am Wednesday, July 10, 2019 in Adkins Funeral Home, Enon with Jerry Curry officiating. Burial will follow the service in Enon Cemetery. A visitation will be held 2-4 and 6-8 Tuesday in the funeral home. A special word of thanks to: The members of the Bath Road Church of Christ, doctors and staff at Kettering Cancer Center and the Hospice of the Miami Valley. www.adkinsfunerals.com Published in Dayton Daily News on July 8, 2019