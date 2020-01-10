|
DEAN, Jane E. Age 54 of West Milton, passed away on Tuesday, January 7, 2020. She was a graduate of Meadowdale High School class of 1984. Jane had worked for Cedarville University as a cashier. She was an active member of Meadowdale Baptist Church where she served as a Children's Minister. Jane also enjoyed bible study, playing cards, board games and planning parties. She is survived by her siblings: Kim Young of Centerville, Amy (Don) Whitman of SC, Mary (Mitch) Neal of Vandalia, Ann (Roger) Smith of Brookville, Edward Dean II of Riverside, nieces: Erin (Justin), Kayla (Michael), Sarah, Tessa, Shiloh, Anna, McKenzie, Madison, Taylor, Grace, nephews: Ryan (Nichol), Vincent, Luke, Dakota, Edward III, Eli, Hunter, Kaden, Jay, other relatives and numerous friends. She was preceded in death by her parents: Edward R. and Anna Janette (Robison) Dean. A Memorial Service will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Meadowdale Baptist Church (3686 Haney Road, Dayton) with Pastor Randy Chestnut officiating. The family will receive friends on Saturday, from 10:00 a.m. until time of services at the church. Inurnment will be held privately at Moorefield Cemetery in Moorefield, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Charcot Marie Tooth Association. The Kindred Funeral Home, Englewood is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jan. 10, 2020