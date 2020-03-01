|
|
DELLO-STRITTO, Jane Grace Of Centerville, OH passed away peacefully surrounded by family on February 27, 2020. She was a devoted and loving wife and Mother. She was married to her husband Fred for 61 years. She was born in Buffalo, NY. She belonged to the Ladies Leisure Club of the Church of the Incarnation. She along with her husband established the New Life Healing Ministry and Prayer Group where she was a great spiritual leader. Her passion in life was to touch others with her healing gift and to pray with them.She is preceeded in death by her husband Fred Dello-Stritto, her parents Herman and Grace Bessell, her brother William, and grandson Michael A Hugee. She is survived by sons John and Carl (Marianne) and daughter Mona, 2 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. Family will receive friends on Thursday March 5, 2020 from 4 7 pm at Tobias Funeral Home Far Hills Chapel. Mass of Christian burial Friday, March 6, 2020 at 11:00 am at the Church of the Incarnation, Centerville, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, donation may be made to in Jane's name. Condolence may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 1, 2020