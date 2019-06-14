|
FARMER, Jane A. Age 86 of Dayton, passed away on Wednesday, June 12, 2019. She is preceded in death by her husband Arnold W. Farmer; parents, John and Tina Best Jr.; Jane is survived by her son, Michael (Marjorie) Farmer; daughter, Brenda Farmer; grandchildren, Melissa (Dwight) Curtis, John (Kerry) Farmer and Phillip Mark Jackson Jr.; sisters, Thelma Marsden and Joyce(Roy) Lacy. A visitation will be held Saturday, June 15, 2019 from 9am until 11am at Tobias Funeral Home- Belmont Chapel 648 Watervliet Ave. Dayton, Ohio 45420. A Funeral service will take place at 11am at the funeral home with burial immediately following at Valley View Memorial Gardens in Xenia. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on June 14, 2019