|
|
HALEY, Jane Gosiger Age 89, of Oakwood, passed away on Wednesday, December 04, 2019. Jane was born to the late Clarence and Edna (Stoecklein) Gosiger in Dayton, OH on November 1, 1930. She graduated from Julienne High School and Marymount College. In addition to her parents, Jane was preceded in death by her husband, Louis M. Haley, M.D. and her brother, John C. Gosiger. Survivors include sons and daughters-in-law, Peter and Barbara Haley and their children, William, Anne and Mary; John and Carrie Haley and their children, Charles, John, Elizabeth and Caroline; nieces, nephews and countless friends. Following the untimely deaths of her father and brother, Jane went to work at the company her father founded, the C.H. Gosiger Machinery Company. In an era when there were few women in the manufacturing world, Jane built a nationally-recognized business through creativity, hard work, and sheer determination. In addition to her work at Gosiger, Jane served on a number of corporate and community boards, including the Third National Bank and Trust, the Dayton Power and Light Company, the Ultra-Met Company, the University of Dayton and the Dayton Early College Academy (DECA). Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:30AM on Saturday, December 21 at Holy Angels Catholic Church, 1322 Brown St, Dayton. A reception will follow the service at Moraine Country Club, 4075 Southern Blvd, Dayton. Private graveside service at Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Jane's name to the Dayton Early College Academy in care of the Dayton Foundation at 1401 South Main Street, Suite 100, Dayton, OH 45409. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.routsong.com
Published in Dayton Daily News from Dec. 8 to Dec. 15, 2019