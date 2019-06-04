|
HANCE, Jane Age 88 of Dayton, passed away June 1, 2019. She was born August 29, 1930 in Knoxville, TN to the late Charles and Lena Dailey. In addition to her parents, Jane was preceded in death by her husband, William H. Hance; children: Jerry Hance, Tommy Hance and Dorothy Goughnour; brothers: Herbert Dailey and Billy Dailey; and sister, Betty Walker. Jane is survived by her daughters: Glenda Sue Coots and Teresa (Jim) Hendricks; 6 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; siblings: Frances Moneymaker, Lois Constantino, Jewell Pelliter and Donald Dailey; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Visitation will be held from 11:30 am - 1:30 pm on Thursday, June 6, 2019 at Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Road, where the funeral service will begin at 1:30 pm. Burial to follow at Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery. To share a memory of Jane or leave a special message for her family, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on June 4, 2019