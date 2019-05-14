Home

Atkins-Shively Funeral Home
216 South Springfield Street
St Paris, OH 43072
(937) 663-4193
Jane Hartman Obituary
HARTMAN (Keefer), Jane Louise Age 77 of Saint Paris passed away on May 11, 2019 in the Springfield Regional Medical Center. She was born on November 27, 1941 in Springfield, Ohio to the late Dr Edward and Margaret (Brown) Keefer. Jane worked for Mercy Medical Center for 25 years. She is survived by her husband Edwin, three daughters: Susan Thompson, Sandy Hartman (Jon Kaeck) and Karen Hensley (Bob Watson), four grandchildren; Andy Thompson; Brette, Kayla and Zac Hensley, three brothers, Edward (Bettye) Keefer, David Keefer and Michael (Roberta) Keefer, and many special nieces and nephews. In addition to her parent's she was preceded in death by a brother Robert, granddaughter Kacie and an infant sister. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m on Thursday, May 16, 2019 in the Atkins-Shively Funeral Home, 216 S. Springfield Street, Saint Paris, Ohio with Alan Cain presiding. Burial will follow in Terre Haute Cemetery, St Rt. 55, Urbana, Ohio 43078. Visitation for family and friends will be held on Thursday at 12:00 p.m until the time of the service at 1:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Ohio's Community Mercy Hospice, 100 McCreight Ave, Suite 400, Springfield, Ohio 45504. Condolences to the family may be sent to www.shivelyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Springfield News Sun on May 14, 2019
