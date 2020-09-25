Jane HERZNER

HERZNER (nee Troy), Jane Ellen
Age 77 of Glendale, OH, passed away Wednesday,
September 23. Jane was born in NYC to the late Wilbur and Ellen Troy (nee Quinn). Jane is survived by her husband of 55 years, Fred; children Jill Herzner, Janine (Zach) Bolt, Christopher (Chris Piazza) Herzner; grandchildren Kyra, Alex, Ayden, and Kenna Bolt; brothers Jere (Jo) Troy and Kevin (Susie).
Jane grew up in New York's Greenwich Village and later moved to Long Island. After marrying, Jane and Fred moved to the Cincinnati area in 1965. Jane was a member of The
Sacred Heart Church Choir in Fairfield for 30 years. She liked crafts, bowling, and playing board games with her grandkids. Jane and Fred also enjoyed flying their airplane all over the country and down to their vacation house on Norris Lake.
A visitation will be held on Saturday, September 26, 2020, from 2:00 ? 4:00 pm at Avance Funeral Home and Crematory in Fairfield (4976 Winton Rd). In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research
. Condolences may be left for the family by visiting
www.avancefuneralhome.com