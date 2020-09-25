1/1
Jane HERZNER
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jane's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

HERZNER (nee Troy), Jane Ellen


Age 77 of Glendale, OH, passed away Wednesday,

September 23. Jane was born in NYC to the late Wilbur and Ellen Troy (nee Quinn). Jane is survived by her husband of 55 years, Fred; children Jill Herzner, Janine (Zach) Bolt, Christopher (Chris Piazza) Herzner; grandchildren Kyra, Alex, Ayden, and Kenna Bolt; brothers Jere (Jo) Troy and Kevin (Susie).

Jane grew up in New York's Greenwich Village and later moved to Long Island. After marrying, Jane and Fred moved to the Cincinnati area in 1965. Jane was a member of The

Sacred Heart Church Choir in Fairfield for 30 years. She liked crafts, bowling, and playing board games with her grandkids. Jane and Fred also enjoyed flying their airplane all over the country and down to their vacation house on Norris Lake.

A visitation will be held on Saturday, September 26, 2020, from 2:00 ? 4:00 pm at Avance Funeral Home and Crematory in Fairfield (4976 Winton Rd). In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research. Condolences may be left for the family by visiting



www.avancefuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal-News on Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
26
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Avance Funeral Home & Crematory
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Avance Funeral Home & Crematory
4976 Winton Road
Fairfield, OH 45014
(513) 829-6257
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Avance Funeral Home & Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
September 24, 2020
i used to work with jane. always had a smile. i will keep you in my prayers.
carolyn dragan
Friend
September 24, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Plant Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Robyn BRANDS
September 24, 2020
We are all so sorry for your loss. We will keep all of Jane's friends and families in our thoughts and prayers.
Brands Family
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved