Jane JONES


1943 - 2019
Jane JONES Obituary
JONES, Jane Blair Mrs. Jane Blair Jones was born in East Bank, WV, on December 19, 1943, to parents Eva and Charles Blair. Mrs. Jones passed away on November 11, 2019, in her home in Springfield, OH. She is joining God and her husband Edwin Philip Jones, who died on February 22, 2014. Mrs. Jones is survived by her daughter Arlene and her husband Kerry Hawke and her Granddaughter Hope and her husband Zack Beamish. Mrs. Jones leaves behind members of the Jones family and five siblings: Jean and her husband Charles Bacon, Marilyn Blair, Carolyn Blair Sands, Charlene Blair Bizek, Mayor and Mrs. Charles A. Blair II. A special note of appreciation goes to her caregiver Vicky Martin and Mrs. Jones' closest friend Else Wood Bayes. A Celebration to honor Jane's life will be held at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to Richards, Raff & Dunbar Memorial Home. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.richardsraffanddunbar.com.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Nov. 17, 2019
