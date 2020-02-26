Home

Jane Lauterbach

Jane Lauterbach Obituary
LAUTERBACH (Setser), Jane Ann Age 79, of Dayton, OH, passed away on February 24, 2020. She was born to the late Robert Howell Setser and Mary Josephine (Denius) Setser on March 3, 1940. Jane was an active member in the community where she was a member of the Dayton's Women's club, the Women's Board of Dayton's Children's Hospital, the Dayton Country Club, the Oakwood Athletic Boosters, the Christ Child Society, the United Way, the Miami Valley Bridge Association and the Dayton Women's Bowling Association. Despite her hectic schedule, family and friends were Jane's passion. She is preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Leo Eugene Lautherbach. Jane is survived by her six children, Leo Fredrick, Robert Howell, Nicholas James, Bradley Joseph, Geoffrey Gene and Jane Ann (Lauterbach) Ellefson, as well as her 18 grandchildren. A Funeral service celebrating her life will be held on Friday, March 6, 2020 at 10:30am at Holy Angels Church, 1322 Brown Street, Dayton, OH. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Humane Society of Great Dayton. Please visit vwww.anderson-fh.com to send an online condolence.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 26, 2020
