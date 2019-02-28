|
|
MISKELL (Tegge), Jane Died February 23, 2019 at Eisenhower Medical Center, Rancho Marage, CA. The daughter of Neal and Bernadine (Zettler) Tegge was born March 1, 1942. She attended St. Ann's Elementary and graduated in 1960 from Notre Dame Academy. February 10, 1968 Jane and William Miskell were married at St. Ann's Church. Jane was preceded in death by her parents, her step father, John Tegge; brother, Richard Tegge and son, Marc Miskell. She is survived by her husband, William; daughter, Kelly Miskell Lewis; sisters, Mary (Mrs. Richard King), Delores (Mrs. William Bruewer) and Phyllis (Mrs. Ronald Cox); grandsons, A.J. and Chase Lewis, Marcus, Kayden and Braden Miskell; granddaughter, Susanna Jane Miskell; plus many nieces, nephews and cousins. Jane chose to be cremated. A Celebration of Life will be held in the near future in Hamilton.
Published in Journal-News on Feb. 28, 2019