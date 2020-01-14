|
MYERS, Jane Age 80 of Middletown, passed away January 8, 2020 at Willow Knoll Nursing Home. She was born April 26, 1939 the daughter of Oren and Annabelle Evans. Jane was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Joseph E. Myers; and sister, Cindy Blevins. She is survived by four children, Joseph (Wendy) Myers, Pamela Fordyce, Lee Ann (Bruce) Plunkett, and Mark Myers; six grandchildren; five great grandchildren; her sister, Cathy (Bob) Davis; and two brothers, Oren Evans and Steve (Freida) Evans. Private services will be held at a later date.
Published in Journal-News on Jan. 14, 2020