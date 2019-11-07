|
OTTO, Jane P. Age 95 of Fairfield passed away on Monday, November 4, 2019, at her home. On April 25, 1945, she married Glenn Otto and he preceded her in death on January 30, 2005. Survivors include two children, Lizbeth Jo (Jerome) Helmers Jr of Hamilton and Paul David (Martha) Otto of Mission, Texas; two grandchildren, Ben (Michelle) Helmers and Maggie (Adam) Kastl; five great-grandchildren, Jacob Helmers, Aiden, Graham, Andrew and Tyler Kastl. Funeral services will be private at the convenience of the family through Zettler Funeral Home, 2646 Pleasant Ave. Memorial donations may be made to Stephen T. Badin Scholarship Fund, 571 New London Rd. Hamilton, Ohio 45013. Online condolences may be made at www.zettlerfuneralhome.com
Published in Journal-News on Nov. 7, 2019