Jane PETERS
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jane's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
PETERS (Etter), Jane K. Age 85, of Clayton, passed away on Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at home with her family by her side. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend. Jane was the bookkeeper for Peters Construction and Peters Excavating for many years. She was a longtime active member of Happy Corner Church of the Brethren. Jane was an avid reader, enjoyed baking, traveling the world with her husband and watching NASCAR. She also enjoyed spending time at their Florida home in Nokomis. She is survived by her loving husband of 66 years, Robert "Bob" Peters; daughter and son-in-law, Shari and Dr. Richard Scharrer of Oakwood; grandchildren, Kari Peters Apfelbeck, Brad Peters, Blake Peters, Emily (Will) Bohn, Erin (Seth) McAfee, Abigail Scharrer; great-grandchildren, Elijah Apfelbeck, Joshua Gunsualey, Lillian Bohn, Eleanor Bohn, Jacob Seth "Jack" McAfee Jr.; brother, Don Etter of Brookville; nephews, Ron (Patti) Etter, Randy (Dawn) Etter, Rick (Theresa) Etter; relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Palmer J. and Mary (Heidinger) Etter; son, Jeffrey Scott Peters and sister-in-law, Gloria Etter. The family wishes to extend deep gratitude to Dr. James Murphy for the care of Jane and special thanks to Heartland Hospice and Bright Star Care and everyone else who helped in the loving and compassionate care for Jane. A public walk-through visitation will be on Saturday, June 27, 2020, from 9:00 to 10:30 a.m. at the Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd., Englewood). A Graveside Service will follow the visitation at Trissel Cemetery in New Lebanon with Pastor Trent Smith officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Happy Corner Church of the Brethren or to Heartland Hospice. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family asks that you please wear a mask and to maintain social distancing. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kindred Funeral Home
400 Union Boulevard
Englewood, OH 45322
(937) 832-2600
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved