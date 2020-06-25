Jane PETERS

PETERS (Etter), Jane K. Age 85, of Clayton, passed away on Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at home with her family by her side. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend. Jane was the bookkeeper for Peters Construction and Peters Excavating for many years. She was a longtime active member of Happy Corner Church of the Brethren. Jane was an avid reader, enjoyed baking, traveling the world with her husband and watching NASCAR. She also enjoyed spending time at their Florida home in Nokomis. She is survived by her loving husband of 66 years, Robert "Bob" Peters; daughter and son-in-law, Shari and Dr. Richard Scharrer of Oakwood; grandchildren, Kari Peters Apfelbeck, Brad Peters, Blake Peters, Emily (Will) Bohn, Erin (Seth) McAfee, Abigail Scharrer; great-grandchildren, Elijah Apfelbeck, Joshua Gunsualey, Lillian Bohn, Eleanor Bohn, Jacob Seth "Jack" McAfee Jr.; brother, Don Etter of Brookville; nephews, Ron (Patti) Etter, Randy (Dawn) Etter, Rick (Theresa) Etter; relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Palmer J. and Mary (Heidinger) Etter; son, Jeffrey Scott Peters and sister-in-law, Gloria Etter. The family wishes to extend deep gratitude to Dr. James Murphy for the care of Jane and special thanks to Heartland Hospice and Bright Star Care and everyone else who helped in the loving and compassionate care for Jane. A public walk-through visitation will be on Saturday, June 27, 2020, from 9:00 to 10:30 a.m. at the Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd., Englewood). A Graveside Service will follow the visitation at Trissel Cemetery in New Lebanon with Pastor Trent Smith officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Happy Corner Church of the Brethren or to Heartland Hospice. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family asks that you please wear a mask and to maintain social distancing. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jun. 25, 2020.