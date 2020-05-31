PINGLE, Jane H. Age 88, of Dayton, passed away Friday, May 29, 2020 at Siena Woods. Preceded in death by her parents Charles and Gladys (Harman) Pingle, and a grandson Chris Leen. Survived by 2 daughters Susan (Wally) Wolf of Butler Twp., Ann Henry of Englewood; 6 grandchildren Bryan and Erin Routson, Jonathan Wolf, Tracie Metzger, Dustin Henry and Morgann Hemmerick; numerous great and great great grandchildren and countless dear friends. Jane was the Owner Operator of Pingles Trophies. She was a long-time member of Shiloh Church. Jane was a lover of automobile racing scorekeeper at Kilkare and the Indianapolis Motor Speedway and was a member of DARF locally. She was also a member of Sigma Beta Sorority for over 50 years. Services will be held 12 noon Thursday, June 4th at Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home 5555 Philadelphia Dr. at N. Main St. by Rev. Jay McMillen. The family will receive friends Thursday from 10:30 a.m. until time of services. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Compassus Hospice, Shiloh Church or a charity of one's choice in Jane's memory. Online condolences for the family may be sent to www.bakerhazelsnider.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 31, 2020.