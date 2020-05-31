Jane PINGLE
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jane's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
PINGLE, Jane H. Age 88, of Dayton, passed away Friday, May 29, 2020 at Siena Woods. Preceded in death by her parents Charles and Gladys (Harman) Pingle, and a grandson Chris Leen. Survived by 2 daughters Susan (Wally) Wolf of Butler Twp., Ann Henry of Englewood; 6 grandchildren Bryan and Erin Routson, Jonathan Wolf, Tracie Metzger, Dustin Henry and Morgann Hemmerick; numerous great and great great grandchildren and countless dear friends. Jane was the Owner Operator of Pingles Trophies. She was a long-time member of Shiloh Church. Jane was a lover of automobile racing scorekeeper at Kilkare and the Indianapolis Motor Speedway and was a member of DARF locally. She was also a member of Sigma Beta Sorority for over 50 years. Services will be held 12 noon Thursday, June 4th at Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home 5555 Philadelphia Dr. at N. Main St. by Rev. Jay McMillen. The family will receive friends Thursday from 10:30 a.m. until time of services. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Compassus Hospice, Shiloh Church or a charity of one's choice in Jane's memory. Online condolences for the family may be sent to www.bakerhazelsnider.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
4
Visitation
10:30 - 12:00 PM
Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUN
4
Service
12:00 PM
Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home
5555 Philadelphia Drive
Dayton, OH 45415
(937) 274-1151
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved