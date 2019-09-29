Home

Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary of the Assumption Church
9579 Yankee Road
Springboro, OH
JANE ROSENKRANZ


1935 - 2019
JANE ROSENKRANZ Obituary
ROSENKRANZ (Peebles), Jane (1935-2019) Passed away on 9/25/19 due to complications to a stroke, in Centerville, Ohio. She was Born on March 23, 1935 Atlanta, Georgia to Julia Thomas Peebles (McKenzie, TN) and Dr. Jonathan Blythe Peebles (Henry,TN). Married Joseph Frank Rosenkranz (Deceased February, 2006) April 7, 1956 in St. Louis, Missouri. Jane is survived by Severn John Sereda of Centerville, long time companion. Daughter, Jean Von Gruenigen, Granddaughter Jessica Dawson, Great Grandchildren Grimm Darke, Rose Darke, Phealyn Dawson & Pearl Dawson; Son, Joseph S. Rosenkranz and wife Carol, Grandson, Joseph B. Rosenkranz, Great Granddaughters Calleigh & Lily, Granddaughter Brittany Rosenkranz Liebst & spouse Nicholas, Great Grandchildren, Alexis, Emma, Nolan and Tesli; Grandson Shane Plummer and Wife Amanda, Great Granddaughter Alexis, Granddaughter Kristen Plummer and Great Granddaughter Harper, Granddaughter Kelly Plummer Hopson and Husband Rick, Great Grandchildren, Raquel, Nevaeh and Kalan; Son James E. Rosenkranz, Grandchildren Elena Rosenkranz Brooks & Husband Ryan, Sarah Rosenkranz and Great Granddaughter Isabella, Ben Rosenkranz; Daughter Joanie Rosenkranz Geckler and husband Rodney, Grandsons Max & Brody. And many Cousins. Jane was born in Georgia, lived in New York, Louisanna, Missouri, Tennessee, and Ohio. She had a love for her family, friends, dogs and travel. She worked in Special Education and many years in the Travel Industry. Her last years were spent with her love, companion John Sereda. They traveled the World! Her last trip, was in May this year, to Budapeist, Hungary, her favorite place to visit. Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, 10/5/19, 10:00 a.m. at St. Mary of the Assumption Church, 9579 Yankee Road, Springboro, Ohio 45066, a brief reception following memorial service at St. Mary's, followed by a luncheon at VFW 9927. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Humane Society of Greater Dayton.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Sept. 29, 2019
