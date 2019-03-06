SCHUELER, Jane Age 67 of Fairfield, OH passed away peacefully on Saturday March 2, 2019. Mary Jane was born in Potsdam, NY on July 25, 1951 the daughter of the late Harry R. and Mary (nee McConnell) Abbott. She grew up in Potsdam and Scotia, NY before moving to Girard, PA. She graduated from Villa Maria Academy in 1969 and attended Edinboro State College. After raising her family, she studied to become an Ophthalmologist Assistant and worked in Fairfield, OH for many years before retiring. Jane and her husband, Al enjoyed many trips to Hawaii to visit two of her brothers. Jane is survived by her husband of 47 years, Albert Schueler; four children James (Andrea) Nikonchik of Lakewood, OH, Christine (Steve) Roach of Cincinnati, OH; Robert (Amie) Schueler of Centerville, OH, Carol (Josh) Schueler- Adkins of Fairfield, OH; six grandchildren Sarah Nikonchik, Annabelle Nikonchik, Evan Nikonchik, Alyssa Roach, Caitlin Roach and Brayden Adkins. Jane is also survived by her two sisters Barbara (Peter) Kausteklis of Monrovia, CA and Laura Abbott of Lodi, CA; seven brothers Mark (Kathy) Abbott of Dothan, AL; David (Jill) Abbott of Erie, PA; Paul Abbott of Tempe, AZ; Larry (Donna) Abbott of Kailua, HI; Brian (Tracey) Abbott of Export, PA, James Abbott of Milton, GA; and Raymond (Elizabeth) Abbott of Limerick, PA. She also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews. She was also preceded in death by her brother John Abbott of Harrison City, PA. Visitation will be on Saturday March 23, 2019 at THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME 3080 Homeward Way at Rt. 4, Fairfield from 10:00AM until the time of the memorial service at 11:00AM. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Mrs. Schueler's name to at Stjude.org or 262 Danny Thomas Place Memphis, TN 38105. www.websterfuneralhomes.com Published in Journal-News on Mar. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary