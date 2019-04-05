Home

Jane SILLIN

Jane SILLIN Obituary
SILLIN (Clark), Jane L. Age 90 of Dayton, died Monday April 1, 2019 at . She was born on September 29, 1928 to the late Don B. and Minerva J. (Loy) Clark. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 64 years Cletus T. "Clete" Sillin. Jane is survived by her loving children, Sarah Sillin and Scott Sillin. Jane graduated in 1946 from Northridge High School. Services will be held 2PM Saturday April 6, 2019 at Baker- Hazel & Snider Funeral Home 5555 Philadelphia Dr. Dayton OH 45415 by Pastor Denise Weaver. Interment Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends Saturday from 1PM until time of service. Memorial Contributions may be made to . On-line condolences for the family at www.bakerhazelsnider.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 5, 2019
