STEGER, R.N., Jane A. Jane A. Steger, R.N., age 95, of Hamilton, passed away from natural causes at Bradford Place on Thursday, July 16, 2020. Jane was born in Columbus, Ohio, on November 27, 1924, to Dr. Carl and Helen (nee Behmer) Anderson. Jane graduated from St. Francis Nursing School in 1945 and acquired her initial medical experience at the University Hospital in Columbus (where she met her future husband, Alvin) and at the Naval Station in Great Lakes, Illinois. Jane subsequently worked in the Butler County Welfare Clinic and later became head personnel nurse of Mercy Hospital in Hamilton. Jane positively touched the lives of thousands of people who remember her effervescent personality, her medical knowledge, and her calm demeanor in serious situations. Jane retired from Mercy in December 1985 after having been a nurse for 41 years. In 1948, Jane married Alvin B. Steger who was an industrial sales engineer. Jane participated in her community through the Mercy Hospital Women's Auxiliary, LaSertoma, and St. Peters Catholic Church. An expert knitter, Jane made cozy garments that are still being worn by family members and friends. Jane had a profound influence on members of her family. For example, a front-page article in the Hamilton Journal News, "Medicine, Just What the Family Ordered," describes how Jane influenced her granddaughter, Amy, to become a physician. In Jane's honor many family members now bear the first or middle name of Jane. Jane is fondly remembered for surprising people with homemade cookies wherever she went, dressing with style, and doing the Easter Time Dance in her living room. After retirement, Jane was a routine swimmer at the YMCA, and she took pride in having a healthy diet. Jane is survived by her children, Susan Jane Farmer (Paul) of Inverness, Illinois and Tom Steger (Debra) of Oxford, Ohio; grandchildren Dr. Amy Jane Derick (Michael), Bradley Farmer (Carrie), and Lilly Jane Steger; and great-grandchildren, Maddy and Chloe Jane Farmer and Charlie, Henry, and Jane Derick. Jane was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; her brother, Robert; her sister, Mary; a nephew, Hal; a niece, Lois; and two precious dachshunds, Heidi and Mimi. Jane always liked the "walk in sunshine" ending to obituaries: May you always walk in sunshine and God's love around you flow, for the happiness you gave us, no one will ever know. It broke our hearts to lose you, but you did not go alone, a part of us went with you, the day God called you home. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Peter In Chains Catholic Church, 382 Liberty Ave, Hamilton, OH 45013 on Saturday, August 1st, 2020, at 10:30 AM. Visitation will be held on Friday, July 31st, 2020, from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Ave, Hamilton, OH 45013. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to McAuley Convent Sisters of Mercy, 1768 Cedar Avenue, Cincinnati, Ohio 45224. Condolences may be left at browndawsonflick.com
