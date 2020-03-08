|
STEINHAUSER, Jane Our dear sister and friend, passed away suddenly on Friday, February 14, 2020. A resident of Brookville Ohio, Jane served as Director of Campus Ministry at Sinclair Community College in Dayton for 35 years and as Diocesan Director for Campus Ministry in the Archdiocese of Cincinnati for 24 years. Jane offered her gifts of creative prayer, counseling and spiritual direction to the campus, the Church, and local community. Jane graduated from Stephen T. Badin High School in Hamilton Ohio where she grew up with her three sisters. After receiving her Bachelor's degree in Communication Arts and Theater/English from Miami University of Ohio, she proceeded to obtain her Masters of Divinity and a Doctorate in Ministry from the Chicago Theological Seminary. At a time when women were struggling within the Catholic Church, Jane turned instead to sharing her strength of soul to a myriad of students and mental health practitioners through teaching in the mental health program at Sinclair and going on to serve as Director of Campus Ministry. Jane graciously shared her intelligence and her sense of humor and opened up grace in all she met. Jane greatly valued her friends and family, and is survived by her sister Kay Asbrock and husband Bill Vidourek, niece Jennifer Hesselbrock and husband Brett Meyer, nephew Kristopher Hesselbrock, her sister Dianne Steinhauser, husband Michael Chan and nephew Matthew Chan, and her sister Nancy Steinhauser. Jane's passion for excellent cooking, her rapturous storytelling, her summers at Tilden lake where she canoed vigorously and beat everyone at every game, and above all, her kindness of heart and soul will be sorely missed by family and all of her many friends. Please join us in honoring Jane's life with services at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Tipp City Ohio, on Saturday March 28th. Visitation at 11 AM, Funeral Mass at 12 Noon, to be followed by a celebration of her life in the church hall. To support Jane's love of ministry, the family suggests donations to Our Lady of the Pines Retreat Center Dr. Jane Steinhauser Memorial Fund. Jane taught us all the meaning of grace. Condolence may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 8, 2020