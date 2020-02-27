|
WHEELHOUSE (Apple), Jane Lynn Age 69 passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Feb. 21, 2020. Jane was born on September 27, 1950 in Kettering Ohio. In her youth, she enjoyed swimming, field hockey, water skiing and bowling. She was an avid backgammon player and always loved a good card game. Jane wore her nursing degree close to her heart, always offering a kind word and her support. She enjoyed gardening, making the most beautiful scrap books and greeting cards in her workroom and of course-The Beatles. But above all, Jane loved spending time with her family. Jane was thrilled to become a grandmother with the arrival of Amira Rose Wheelhouse on Feb. 11, 2020. Jane held her Granddaughter the day she was born. Jane was a wonderful Mother, Grandmother, Sister, Cousin, and Wife. Jane was preceded in death by her parents, Bill and Oliverose Apple, her infant daughter Amanda Jane and an infant son, as well as her sister Donna Rose. Jane is survived by her husband Robert, her daughter Kathryn Rose, her son Jonathan William, daughter-in-law Zhanat, granddaughter Amira Rose and sister, Martha Lee Meconi. Jane's struggle with myotonic muscular dystrophy was monumental, but she was strong every day, always with grace and a beautiful smile on her face. A funeral service will be held at 11am on Saturday, February 29 at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 E. Stroop Rd. Kettering, OH. Family will greet friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a remembrance donation in Jane's name to at mda.donordrive.com. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.routsong.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 27, 2020