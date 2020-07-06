WILHITE, Jane Carmella Age 69, of Miamisburg, OH, died Thursday, July 2, 2020, at her residence. Jane was born in Dayton, OH, on July 16, 1950, to the late Goffredo and Lola (Millito) Scarpelli. She was retired from Sycamore Hospital where she assisted in patient registration. Her husband, Gary Wilhite, preceded her in death in 2019. Jane is survived by her two sons, Ryan (Jennifer) Wilhite, Jeff Wilhite; her four grandchildren, Brayden, Leah, Cooper and Charlotte; her sister, Maria Scarpelli; her bother, Alfred (Terri) Scarpelli; her sister-in-law, Kathy (Ronnie) Mason. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10am Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at St. Anthony Church in Dayton, OH, with Fr. Greg Konerman celebrant. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice of Dayton
