Jane WILLIAMS Obituary
WILLIAMS, Jane Of Miamisburg, Ohio and formerly of Springboro, OH passed away on Wednesday April 16, 2019. Jane is survived by her husband, Richard F. Williams; daughter Tracey (Patrick) Hamilton; son Benjamin (Krista) Reece; step daughter-in-law, Kaye Williams, step daughter Suzanne (Ric) Moore; step son Jack (DeeAnn) Williams; step son Jeff (Tina) Williams; and step son Jerry (Kim) Williams; granddaughter Ashley Hamilton, granddaughter Katie Reece and grandson Grant Reece; two great grandchildren, eleven step grandchildren, and thirteen step great grandchildren. Jane was preceded in death by; father Montgomery Talcott and mother Ruby Talcott; and sister Patricia Hagerty, and step son James Williams. She was a graduate of Lebanon High School class of 1966 and went on to work with Delco Moraine and continued working under BWI. She was a member of the Miamisburg Moose and Springboro Eagles. She enjoyed cross stitching, traveling, and spending time with friends and family. A visitation for Jane will be held Saturday, April 20, 2019 from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at Anderson Funeral Home 40 North Main Street Springboro, OH, followed by a funereral service at 1:00 PM. She fought a long battle with Progressive Supernuclear Palsy and in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to CurePSP or the . Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at https://www.anderson-fh.com for the Williams family.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 18, 2019
