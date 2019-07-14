Home

POWERED BY

Services
Belton Stroup Funeral Home
422 E. Dayton-Yellow Springs Road
Fairborn, OH 45324
937-879-0800
Resources
More Obituaries for Jane Zimmerman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jane Zimmerman


1940 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jane Zimmerman Obituary
ZIMMERMAN, Jane L. Age 78 of Miamisburg, formerly of Fairborn, passed away Friday July 5, 2019. She was born August 24, 1940 in Hazard, Kentucky, the daughter of the late Lloyd and Alberta Couch. Jane was the broker and owner of J. L. Zimmerman Realty in Fairborn for more than forty years. She enjoyed traveling, reading, running her business, and spending time with her children and grandchildren. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Daniel Zimmerman; son, Mark Zimmerman; and sister, Betty Hunt. She is survived by three children, Desirae Zimmerman, Deanna (Eric) Arthurs, Matthew Zimmerman; seven grandchildren, Tarren Huddleston, Kelsey Zimmerman, Ally Zimmerman, Aubrey Zimmerman, Hunter Arthurs, Austin Arthurs, Amelia Arthurs; five sisters, Gloria Rader-Smith, Donna Maloney, Scarlet Ellis, Iris Boeckman, Bernice Oliver; as well as many nieces, nephews, and extended family. Private services were held by the family. Arrangements in care of Belton-Stroup Funeral Home, Fairborn. Condolences may be made to the family at www.BeltonStroup.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on July 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now