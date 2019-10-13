|
|
CLEVELAND, Janelle L. Age 79 of Beavercreek, passed away Monday, October 7, 2019 at Trinity Community of Beavercreek. She was preceded in death by her husband, George Cleveland, in 2012. She was also preceded by her son-in-law, Tom Hannen in 2010 and lifelong friends and neighbors Dick and Marilyn Tobias. She is survived by her daughter, Debbie Hannen, and two granddaughters: Jamie (Kim) Hannen and Jennifer (Tom) Wiest, as well as three great-grandchildren Zander, Elianna, and Declan. Two sisters also survive her: Barb (Don) Elmore and Judi Carroll, as does her sister-in-law, Judy (Ed) Roberts, and dear friends Bob and Kathy Wilson, Dave and Jacqui Middleton, and numerous other friends in Dayton and in Canada. Janelle was a 1958 graduate of Belmont High School and spent her career working for Updike Electric and IBEW Local 82 as admin/bookkeeper prior to her retirement. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother to her family (and many dogs) and was always proud of her house, yard, and garden both in Beavercreek and at her Canadian summer cottage. She and George were both inductees to the Kil-Kare Raceway Hall of Fame. Her family wishes to thank Charlene Thorpe for the years of home health care she provided, and the staff of Trinity Nursing Home of Beavercreek for their kindness and care. A memorial service will be held at Tobias Funeral Home Beavercreek Chapel, 3970 Dayton-Xenia Rd. on Thursday, October 17 at 6:30 PM. Friends may gather with the family beginning at 4 PM Thursday, October 17 until the time of the services. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to , SICSA or Trinity Community of Beavercreek. Condolences for the family can be left at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 13, 2019