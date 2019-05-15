AGNEW, Janet Beck Age 92, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 in Hamilton, OH where she had lived for the past 6 years with her daughter, Kerry, and son-in-law, Stephen Bossert. She was born in Aspinwall, Pennsylvania on July 9, 1926, the daughter of Edward and Stella (Bernardi) Beck. She graduated from Hood College in Frederick, Maryland in 1948 with a degree in mathematics. Janet married her childhood sweetheart, Bert Lohman Agnew, on October 8, 1948. As she raised their three daughters, they lived in communities throughout Pennsylvania, due to her husband's work at the Bell Telephone Company. In 1982 Janet and her husband left Philadelphia and retired to Pinehurst, NC where they became active members of the community. She formed enduring friendships while participating in many social and volunteer activities. Janet enjoyed gardening, paddle tennis, golf, bridge and her book club. Her volunteer activities included, Family Promise, Habitat for Humanity, helping at Quail Haven retirement community, The Givens Bookstore and the Boys and Girls Club of the Sandhills. With a great sense of adventure, Janet and Bert traveled the world from the Galapagos Islands to China and all 50 states. Janet enjoyed the warm fellowship of Pinehurst United Methodist Church and especially appreciated their support after her husband died in 2012. Also preceding her in death are her parents, two older brothers, Ralph and Edward Beck and granddaughter Susan Agnew Bossert. She is survived by her three daughters: Cinda (Janharm) Musters, of the Netherlands, Kerry (Steve) Bossert, Hamilton, Ohio and Tracy Gribben, Troy, Michigan. Also, eight grandchildren: Reinier, Anna and Jocelyn of the Netherlands; Stephanie and Meredith of Ohio; Emily, Nancy and Sally of Michigan and 16 great grand-children: Maurits, Christine, Josephine, Victoria, Juliette, and Robin of the Netherlands; Olivia, Michael, and Jacob of Ohio; Allison, Riley, Brett, Skylar, Jackson, Dylan and Grayson of Michigan. Janet will be warmly remembered for her cheerful, sunny personality, beautiful smile and love of family and friends. A Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at First United Methodist, 225 Ludlow Street, Hamilton, Ohio, 45011 with Pastor Mark Finfrock officiating. Visitation will be held Saturday at the church from 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. until time of the service. Memorials may be directed to First United Methodist Church or Family Promise of Butler County at P.O. Box 95, Hamilton, OH 45012. Online condolences are available at www.weigelfuneralhome.com Published in Journal-News on May 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary