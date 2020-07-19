Janet ANDERSON

ANDERSON (Dearth), Janet L. Age 82, of Clayton, passed away on Thursday, July 16, 2020. She was a graduate of Randolph High School. Janet was the Nursery School Director and teacher for more than 30 years at Concord United Methodist Church. She was also a longtime member of Concord United Methodist Church where she was active with the Builders Sunday School Class. She also enjoyed gardening. She is survived by her daughters, Beth (David) Podnar of Liberty Twp., Julie (Phil) Hohulin of Miamisburg; grandchildren: Charlotte (Mike) Hutter, Rachel (Kevin) Jewett, Victoria Watts, Joseph Podnar, Ava Watts, great-grandchildren, Charlie Hutter, Piper Hutter, Samuel Hutter; nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, William "Bill" Anderson; parents, Alfred Dearth and Marie (Mikesell) Hall and brother, David Dearth. A public walk-through visitation will be held from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. on Monday, July 20, 2020, at Concord United Methodist Church (1123 S. Main St., Englewood). Private services will follow with Rev. Maggie Sykes officiating. Interment will follow the service at Concord United Methodist Church Cemetery. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Concord United Methodist Church. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family asks that you please wear a mask and maintain social distancing. The Kindred Funeral Home, Englewood is handling arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store