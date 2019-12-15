|
BRASIER, Janet Marie 86, of Kettering, passed away on November 26, 2019. The daughter of the late William Donald (WD) and Marie Johnson, she was born on April 13, 1933. She is preceded in death by her beloved husband of 62 years, Jerry Brasier, and her sister, Margaret Deibler. Jan is survived by her son, Steve (Barb) Brasier, her daughter, Susan Brasier (Thomas Goud), and three grandchildren, Alex, Bryan, and Charley Mann. Jan graduated from Kettering Fairmont High School, Bowling Green State University (BS), Wright State University (MS Art Therapy), and the University of Dayton (MS EdA). Jan taught art for over 35 years: Marin County Schools, CA, Dayton Art Institute, St. Rita's Catholic School, Kettering Adult School, Dayton City Schools, and 33 years in the Kettering City Schools. She had a knack for making things flourish especially children in her classroom, plants in her garden, and the many organizations in which she was involved including OAEA, NAEA, Delta Kappa Gamma Society Pi chapter, K-12 Gallery and TEJAS, the Rolling Hills Garden Club, Ohio River Road Runners Club, and Fairmont Presbyterian Church (where she was a founding youth member). She was awarded Montgomery County Excellence in Education, Outstanding Art Teacher; National Art Education Association Outstanding Art Educator (1994); and inducted into Kettering City Schools Chester A. Roush Hall of Fame (1997). In retirement she and Jerry circled the globe for 7 years while she taught art on cruise ships. After Jerry's death, Jan continued to create art. One Lincoln Park hosted an exhibit of her work in 2018. She will best be remembered for her ability to recycle and adapt ANYTHING with ingenuity and creativity. A memorial service is planned for the spring. Donations in her memory may be made to "K-12 Gallery and TEJAS" (k12tejasgallery.org).
Published in Dayton Daily News on Dec. 15, 2019